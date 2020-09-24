Original IT Cast To Reunite For 30th Anniversary Warner Bros. Television Distribution

The cast of 1990’s IT are reuniting for the miniseries’ 30th anniversary.

Before Bill Skarsgård’s Pennywise terrorised today’s generation of movie-goers, Tim Curry latched onto our nightmares with his petrifying take on the Stephen King shapeshifter.

Thanks to The Rocky Horror Picture Show actor’s unforgettable performance, the two-part ABC miniseries became legendary. To celebrate its 30th birthday, the cast are getting back together.

As part of October’s all-virtual Salem Horror Fest, the original Losers Club are reuniting to discuss various stories from production, how the miniseries affected their lives and growing up with King’s literature.

So far, as per Consequence of Sound, confirmed guests include Marlon Taylor (Mike Hanlon), Brandon Crane (Ben Hanscom), Ben Heller (Stanley Uris), Adam Faraizl (Eddie Kasprak) and Emily Perkins (Beverly Marsh).

The panel will be hosted by The Losers’ Club: A Stephen King Podcast and writer-director John Campopiano (Pennywise: The Story of IT). It’s currently unknown whether Curry will make an appearance. The festival kicks off on October 1, lasting until October 11. The exact date of the panel hasn’t been revealed.

The original IT miniseries makes for a fun rewatch now, particularly in a post-Skarsgård world. It’s pretty cheesy, the visual effects are questionable and the ending… well, it’s memorable, that’s for sure.

While it never shied away from the raw fear factor of Pennywise – the shot of Curry’s clown peering through the flapping bed sheets gave me nightmares – Andy Muschietti’s 2017 film upped the bloody ante.

‘Chapter One’ became the highest-grossing horror movie of all time, raking in nearly $702 million at the box office. Its sequel was also impressive, making more than $473 million.

1990’s IT is available on DVD, Blu-Ray and on-demand on Amazon Prime.