Original Sex And The City Cast Confirm HBO Revival With Cryptic Teaser HBO/sarahjessicaparker/Instagram

The original cast of Sex And The City have confirmed that the classic romantic comedy-drama series will be revived on HBO.

Sex And The City girls Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis have all posted a cryptic teaser via social media, which makes a clear reference to Carrie’s distinct writing style.

Advert 10

The teaser shows various clips of New York City, interspersed with an unseen Carrie Bradshaw – the original homeworker – typing out the beginning of what would appear to be one of her famously raunchy columns, ‘And just like that… the story continues’.

You can watch the teaser below:

Parker captioned her post, ‘I couldn’t help but wonder… where are they now?’, while Nixon wrote, ‘You, me, New York… anything is possible’.

Advert 10

Following in this same vein, Davis tweeted:

Anything is possible… the story continues!

Conspicuously, Kim Cattrall, who played the insatiable Samantha Jones on the long-running show, did not post about the revival, and will seemingly not be reprising her iconic role.

Advert 10

Her absence is already being felt, with many fans wondering how exactly the show will address the elephant in the room, as well as the impact the loss will no doubt have on the dynamics of the central cast members.

Titled And Just Like That…, the ten-episode limited series will see director Michael Patrick King return as executive producer, and will follow the three remaining women as they navigate life in their fifties, Deadline reports.

Production is scheduled to begin in New York in late spring of this year. Time to start preparing your Cosmopolitans…

Advert 10