Original Spider-Man Director Sam Raimi Confirms He’s Directing Doctor Strange 2
Spider-Man director Sam Raimi has confirmed he’s taking over directing duties on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
The upcoming Phase Four film was initially set to be led by Scott Derrickson, director of the 2016 Doctor Strange, but earlier this year Marvel released a statement announcing Derrickson had officially stepped back from directing the sequel.
Marvel put his departure as director down to ‘creative differences’, though Derrickson will remain an executive producer on the new film. The statement added he and the studio had parted ways ‘amicably’, and said it ‘remain[s] grateful to Scott for his contributions to the MCU’.
With the film set to be released next year, Marvel wasted no time in replacing Derrickson with Raimi. Speculation about the new director began in February, when Variety reported Raimi was ‘in talks’ to take over, though Marvel had no comment at the time.
Raimi, who directed the 2002 Spider-Man and its two sequels, finally confirmed the news during a conference call with press on Tuesday, April 14, where he expressed his love for the character of Doctor Strange, Comicbook reports.
He commented:
I loved Doctor Strange as a kid, he was always after Spider-Man and Batman for me. He was probably No. 5 for me for great comic book characters.
Raimi went on to discuss his involvement in the new film, and spoke about the scene in his 2004 film Spider-Man 2 in which Doctor Strange is name-dropped.
The director said:
He was so original, but when we had that moment in Spider-Man 2 I had no idea that we would ever be making a Doctor Strange movie, so it was really funny to me that coincidentally that line was in the movie.
I gotta say, I wish we had the foresight to know that I was going to be involved in the project.
Though Raimi’s new project might have come as a surprise to his past self, Derrickson has every confidence in his replacement.
He broke his silence on the reports of Raimi taking over earlier this year, writing on Twitter:
I’ve worked with Sam Raimi. One of the nicest people I’ve known in the film business, and as a director, a true living legend. What a great choice to take over Doctor Strange.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was originally scheduled to start production in May, but it has now been pushed back as Disney has paused its live-action productions and Marvel has delayed its entire Phase Four line-up.
The film was previously set to arrive in May 2021, but is now scheduled for release on November 5, 2021.
