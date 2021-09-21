Original Star Wars Editor Slams JJ Abrams Over ‘Terrible’ New Disney Films

Alamy

One of the editors of the original Star Wars trilogy has hit out at the new films, claiming the people behind them ‘don’t have a clue’ about the universe.

Marcia Lucas, who won an Oscar along with Paul Hirsch and Richard Chew for her work on 1977 original, called out Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and director JJ Abrams for the storylines in the latest films, describing the plotlines as ‘terrible’.

‘It seems to me that Kathy Kennedy and JJ Abrams don’t have a clue about Star Wars. They don’t get it.’ she said, adding, ‘JJ Abrams is writing these stories – when I saw that movie where they kill Han Solo, I was furious. I was furious when they killed Han Solo. Absolutely, positively there was no rhyme or reason to it.’

Lucas, who was married to George Lucas between 1969 and 1983, was speaking to author JW Rinzler for a new book about Star Wars producer and former Lucasfilm president Howard Kazanjian, and made clear how far she felt the series had fallen since Disney took ownership of the franchise.

The decision to kill off the original main characters was clearly at the heart of Lucas’s concerns, with the editor explaining, ‘I thought, ‘You don’t get the Jedi story. You don’t get the magic of Star Wars… they killed Han Solo. They killed Luke Skywalker. And they don’t have Princess Leia anymore.’

Lucas said she felt that Disney was ‘spitting out movies every year’, concluding that ‘the storylines are terrible. Just terrible. Awful’.

It’s fair to say the Oscar-winning editor isn’t pulling any punches when it comes to her views on Star Wars‘ legacy, and she’s not shy about making them known either. ‘You can quote me… JJ Abrams, Kathy Kennedy – talk to me,’ she concluded.