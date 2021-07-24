Orlando Bloom Proves He’s ‘Still Got It’ In Arrow Shooting Video

orlandobloom/Instagram/New Line Cinema

It seems Orlando Bloom hasn’t lost any of Legolas’s archery skills, showing off his handling of a bow and arrow in a new Instagram video.

Bloom first debuted as the Sindarin Elf in Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring in 2001, continuing in the role through The Two Towers, The Return of the King and Peter Jackson’s later Hobbit trilogy.

It’s been seven years since we last saw the actor as Legolas, but he’s clearly managed to hold on to the character’s skills with a bow and arrow.

New Line Cinema

‘Still got it,’ Bloom wrote alongside a video of him successfully hitting the target twice in a row. It’s already amassed more than 720,000 views, with LOTR fans rallying around the fan-favourite star.

‘Fantastic mate, all of the Legolas training is with you for life,’ one user wrote. ‘Favourite character in the series,’ another wrote. ‘Nobody could’ve played Legolas like Orlando did,’ a third commented. ‘They’re not taking the hobbits to Isengard on your watch,’ a fourth joked.

Check it out:

Bloom said he’s unlikely to reprise the role for Amazon’s upcoming Lord of the Rings series. ‘I like to think of myself as ageless but… I don’t know where I would fit in that world, really. If you’re saying there’s Legolas, they’ve probably got a 19 year-old kid who’s ready to go,’ he earlier said.

‘It’s not, obviously, it’s not a remake. It’s actually not based on the Fellowship or any of that. So I think it could be really, really interesting from that perspective,’ he also told Collider.

As for other possible cameos, Elijah Wood is keen to appear as Frodo. ‘If there was a world where that made sense and was organic to what they’re doing, then yes. Look, any excuse to get to go to New Zealand to work on something, I am absolutely there,’ he said.

It’s still unclear when the Lord of the Rings series will arrive on Amazon Prime.