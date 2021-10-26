Orlando Bloom Shares ‘Beautiful’ Birthday Tribute To Katy Perry

@orlandobloom/Instagram/Alamy

Orlando Bloom has left fans ‘crying’ with his ‘beautiful’ birthday tribute to Katy Perry.

The pair first met in 2016 at a Golden Globes after-party, with a source saying they ‘had a total dance-off – it was the best part of the party’.

While they’ve had their ups and downs – like briefly separating before reconciling two years later, not to mention the Lord of the Rings star going viral for his nude paddleboarding – Perry and Bloom are now engaged and share a daughter together. While some believe they’re already married, there’s no confirmation at the time of writing.

Bloom took to Instagram to mark Perry’s birthday yesterday, October 25, on which she turned 37. Sharing a photo of them together at dinner with Perry’s birthday cakes, the actor wrote a heart-warming caption for the occasion.

‘We do life we do love and it’s fun. I’ll celebrate you today and everyday. I love you,’ he wrote. The post has already racked up nearly 430,000 likes and thousands of comments.

‘Good morning with Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry who even today have decided to make us cry,’ one user reacted on Twitter. ‘They are the most real and beautiful couple there is,’ another commented. ‘I’m so happy for you both,’ a third wrote. ‘Couple goal for me is Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry,’ a fourth commented.

‘I want what they have,’ another wrote. ‘Love you both of you. My best couple ever. I wish you love 4ever,’ a sixth commented. ‘The cutest thing I’ve ever seen,’ another wrote.