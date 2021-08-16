unilad
Orlando Bloom Makes Waves With Cheeky Skinny Dipping Post

by : Cameron Frew on : 16 Aug 2021
Orlando Bloom Shares Skinny Dipping Pics On InstagramOrlando Bloom/Instagram

Orlando Bloom appears to have been enjoying some ‘skinny dipping’ – but no paddleboarding. 

The Lord of the Rings star recently showcased his old archery skills on Instagram, clearly having not lost any of Legolas’ skills seven years on from his last appearance as the beloved elf.

Bloom’s latest post also nods back to a rather notorious moment in Italy, when the actor’s manhood unwittingly became the talk of the internet.

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry. (PA Images)PA Images

Simply posted with some splash emojis (and a peach one covering his butt), the 44-year-old can be seen in photos and videos enjoying a rural dip. ‘So amazing,’ he says, enjoying the fresh water. It’s unclear whether he’s out with Katy Perry in the clip.

While his backside is covered with an emoji in one photo, it’s unclear whether he’s actually swimming in the nude in the video – especially since there appears to be other people around the lake.

It’s racked up hundreds of thousands of likes, with fellow celebs like Josh Brolin and Roma Downey commenting below. ‘Peachy,’ the latter wrote. ‘Who knew he had the BACK STROKE toooooo,’ makeup artist Michael Anthony also wrote.

For those who don’t know, the actor was seen paddleboarding with Perry while they were on holiday in Italy in 2016. Embracing the European lifestyle, he decided to take his kit off – unfortunately, photographs of a nude Bloom quickly spread across the internet.

‘Well it was Europe. Honestly, we had had a pretty chill time for a week and everywhere we looked it was like everybody was naked. It was Europe, it was Italy, and I think he wanted to fit in with the locals and it was the end of the trip,’ the Firework singer told The Howard Stern Show.

