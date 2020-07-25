Orlando Bloom Wanted Katy Perry To Strip Off In Naked Paddleboarding Photo
Once upon a time, Orlando Bloom broke the internet with a naked paddleboarding photo. Now, his fiancée Katy Perry has explained why she didn’t join him in the buff.
The Firework singer, who is currently expecting her first child with the Lord of the Rings star, recently discussed the ‘famous penis picture’ and what led Bloom to stripping off.
The couple had been on holiday in Italy at the time of the photograph, and Bloom, embracing the European lifestyle, was simply joining the other naked people around the area.
You can listen to Perry explaining the photo in an interview below:
According to Perry, the 43-year-old actor tried to convince her to get naked with him while paddleboarding, but ‘I was like, nah’.
While appearing on The Howard Stern Show, the pop star explained:
I mean, I would have never like set him up, if I had a real thought, but in the back of my mind… I am Jim Carrey in The Truman Show a little bit, so I thought maybe there would be a chance. I would say I’m a little more of the pragmatic in the partnership.
Perry added that the pair had a ‘pretty chill time for a week’ and, ‘well, it was Europe… everywhere we looked it was like everybody’s naked, it’s Europe, it’s Italy’.
Since it was the end of their trip, ‘I think he wanted to fit in with the locals and it was the end of the trip,’ she said. Soon after the picture emerged online, he became number one trending on Twitter, to which Perry exclaimed: ‘How? How?’
Bloom has chatted to Stern about the photo previously, urging that his member is ‘really not that big… things are expanded on cameras with a big optical lens. It is an optical illusion’.
He added:
The publicist called to say, ‘That is not the worst of it. First of all there were pictures with a block over it.’ And you make some jokes like: ‘Have you got a black box big enough to cover it?’
And then you suddenly realise somebody is going to uncover the black box because they are going to be paid enough. It’s a triple whammy – photos, black box, then no black box.
Quickly, Bloom texted his ex-wife Miranda Kerr to warn her and their eight-year-old son Flynn that his penis was being plastered over the internet. She told Kyle & Jackie O back in 2016: ‘I was like, ‘Hmm… right, what were you thinking? Seriously, what were you thinking?’
When in Rome, as they say.
