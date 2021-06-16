Orphan Star Says Fans Will Be ‘Shocked’ By Prequel

Warner Bros.

Isabelle Fuhrman is returning as Esther for an Orphan prequel, and fans should prepare to be ‘shocked’.

Jaume Collet-Serra’s original 2009 horror, a sleeper hit that grossed nearly $80 million and grew even more popular in the years after its release, followed Kate and John Coleman (Vera Farmiga and Peter Sarsgaard), a couple grieving their unborn child who adopt a mysterious nine-year-old girl.

Advert 10

Spoiler warning: Esther isn’t who she seems. It’s later revealed she’s actually a 33-year-old woman with proportional dwarfism and a taste for violence. Soon, we’ll learn more about Leena Klammer and how she came to be.

Warner Bros.

Orphan: First Kill will be directed by William Brent Bell (The Devil Inside, The Boy). As per Deadline, ‘Leena Klammer orchestrates a brilliant escape from an Estonian psychiatric facility and travels to America by impersonating the missing daughter of a wealthy family.’

‘But Leena’s new life as Esther comes with an unexpected wrinkle and pits her against a mother who will protect her family at any cost,’ the synopsis adds.

Advert 10

While promoting her new film The Novice at the Tribeca Film Festival, Fuhrman spoke to Collider about the upcoming prequel and what fans should expect.

Warner Bros.

‘[It’s] definitely not what I think most people will expect, which I think is really exciting and what really drew me to even coming back to play that role. And also, what I think is most exciting about it is it’s something that’s never been done cinematically. There’s never been an adult actress who reprised a role she played as child,’ she said.

‘And that was exceptionally difficult and really fun to do, because when I was a kid and I played Esther, I was constantly playing a 33-year-old hiding herself as a kid while I was also 10, and this time, it was like… here’s a little weight off my shoulders, since I just have to pretend I’m 10, because I’m already an adult,’ Fuhrman added.

Advert 10

Warner Bros.

The star is grateful for how recognisable she became off the back of Orphan, saying it was ‘really cool’ to be back on set.

‘I think people will be shocked by that story. It’s very different from what most people would expect and Julia [Stiles] is absolutely incredible in it, and we had a lot of fun making the movie together. It’s definitely a story about the two of us and our relationship, and Esther’s way that she came to the United States and how she found herself there,’ she explained.

There’s currently no confirmed release date for Orphan: First Kill.

Advert 10