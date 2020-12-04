Oscar Isaac To Play Solid Snake In Sony's Metal Gear Solid Movie PA Images/Konami

Ex Machina’s Oscar Isaac has been confirmed to be playing Solid Snake in Metal Gear Solid.

The long-awaited Sony movie is based on the video game of the same name created by Hideo Kojima. The first Metal Gear Solid game was released in 1987.

The movie adaptation is currently in the works with Sony Pictures, with Oscar Isaac now confirmed to be starring as the primary protagonist, Solid Snake.

Isaac is the first cast member to be announced, and due to the actor’s extremely busy schedule, a production date is still unknown, reported Deadline.

While there’s limited information about Metal Gear Solid’s cast, the script is said to be written by Derek Connolly, with Avi Arad producing. Jordan Vogt-Roberts will be directing the upcoming movie, while Peter Kang is the executive overseeing for the studio.

A synopsis for the original 1987 game reads:

Players control Solid Snake, an operative of the special forces unit FOXHOUND, who goes on a solo infiltration mission into the fortified state of Outer Heaven to destroy Metal Gear, a bipedal walking tank capable of launching nuclear missiles from anywhere in the world, as well as rescue a number of fellow agents who have been captured by the enemy.

Originally released on PC, Metal Gear Solid’s sequels are now available on an array on consoles including Xbox, PlayStation and some Nintendo consoles. The most recent game in the franchise was Metal Gear Survival, which was released in 2018.

People have taken to social media to express their opinions of Isaac being cast for the part.

One person wrote, ‘I still remember the joy of playing #MetalGearSolid on PS1 as a kid, and I’ve been wanting to see the story brought to the big screen ever since. Now, @VogtRoberts has found his Solid Snake in Oscar Isaac. Perfect casting, and I can’t wait for this movie.’

Another person tweeted, ‘Holy cow-that’s some cool, great casting right there! This is what happens when you get a director w/a vision+love for the material vs. a competent but nevertheless journeyman/work-for-hire director on board.’

A third person said, ‘Freaking out about how Metal Gear Solid is going to be a motion picture and how Oscar Isaac is taking the lead rolee […] Still one of my favorite RPGs in Playstation.’

Hopefully more information about the highly anticipated movie will be released soon…