Oscars 2021: Nominations Officially Announced
The nominations for this year’s Oscars have officially been announced.
After one of the most taxing years in cinema history, with theatres shuttered and productions delayed, we’ve nearly reached the biggest awards ceremony of the season.
While many movies never made it to the big screen, there’s been plenty to celebrate, whether it’s Daniel Kaluuya’s phenomenal performance in Judas and the Black Messiah, Chloé Zhao’s incredible Nomadland (yet to reach the UK) or the polarising Promising Young Woman. Now, we know which films have a shot of taking home statuettes.
BEST PICTURE
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
The Father
Minari
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Sound of Metal
BEST DIRECTOR
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
BEST ACTOR
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Steven Yeun, Minari
Gary Oldman, Mank
BEST ACTRESS
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Olivia Colman, The Father
Maria Bakalova, Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm
Youn Yuh-jung, Minari
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
The White Tiger
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Promising Young Woman
Minari
Judas and the Black Messiah
Sound of Metal
BEST EDITING
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Nomadland
Sound of Metal
The Father
Promising Young Woman
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Soul
Mank
News of the World
Minari
Da 5 Bloods
BEST SOUND
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
Speak Now, One Night in Miami
Fight for You, Judas and the Black Messiah
Io Si (The Life Ahead), Seen
Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Husavik, Eurovision Song Contest
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
The Father
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
News of the World
Tenet
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Emma
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Hillbilly Elegy
Pinocchio
Mank
Emma
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Soul
Onward
Wolfwalkers
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes-People
BEST LIVE-ACTION SHORT FILM
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye
BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM
Another Round
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Collective
Better Days
The Man Who Sold His Skin
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT
Colette
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time
The 93rd Academy Awards will take place on April 26 at 1AM GMT.
