Oscars 2021: Nominations Officially Announced

by : Cameron Frew on : 15 Mar 2021 12:23
PA Images/Searchlight Pictures

The nominations for this year’s Oscars have officially been announced.

After one of the most taxing years in cinema history, with theatres shuttered and productions delayed, we’ve nearly reached the biggest awards ceremony of the season.

While many movies never made it to the big screen, there’s been plenty to celebrate, whether it’s Daniel Kaluuya’s phenomenal performance in Judas and the Black Messiah, Chloé Zhao’s incredible Nomadland (yet to reach the UK) or the polarising Promising Young Woman. Now, we know which films have a shot of taking home statuettes.

Promising Young WomanFocus Features

BEST PICTURE

Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
The Father
Minari
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Sound of Metal

BEST DIRECTOR

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Chadwick Boseman Ma Rainey's Black BottomNetflix

BEST ACTOR 

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Steven Yeun, Minari
Gary Oldman, Mank

BEST ACTRESS

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Kaluuya Stanfield JudasWarner Bros.
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Olivia Colman, The Father
Maria Bakalova, Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm
Youn Yuh-jung, Minari
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Borat 2Amazon Studios

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
The White Tiger

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

The Trial of the Chicago 7
Promising Young Woman
Minari
Judas and the Black Messiah
Sound of Metal

Minari — Still 1A24

BEST EDITING

The Trial of the Chicago 7
Nomadland
Sound of Metal
The Father
Promising Young Woman

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7

The Trial of the Chicago 7Netflix

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE 

Soul
Mank
News of the World
Minari
Da 5 Bloods

BEST SOUND

Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal

Soul filmPixar

BEST ORIGINAL SONG 

Speak Now, One Night in Miami
Fight for You, Judas and the Black Messiah 
Io Si (The Life Ahead), Seen
Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Husavik, Eurovision Song Contest

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

The Father
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
News of the World
Tenet

The Father Anthony HopkinsLionsgate

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Emma
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING 

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Hillbilly Elegy
Pinocchio
Mank
Emma

Chadwick Boseman 2Netflix

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Soul
Onward
Wolfwalkers
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon 

Pixar

BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes-People

BEST LIVE-ACTION SHORT FILM

Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

Another Round
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Collective
Better Days
The Man Who Sold His Skin

Another Round (2020)Mads MikkelsenCR: Screen InternationalNordisk Film

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT

Colette
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time

The 93rd Academy Awards will take place on April 26 at 1AM GMT.  

