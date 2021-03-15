Oscars 2021: Nominations Officially Announced

PA Images/Searchlight Pictures

The nominations for this year’s Oscars have officially been announced.

After one of the most taxing years in cinema history, with theatres shuttered and productions delayed, we’ve nearly reached the biggest awards ceremony of the season.

Advert 10

While many movies never made it to the big screen, there’s been plenty to celebrate, whether it’s Daniel Kaluuya’s phenomenal performance in Judas and the Black Messiah, Chloé Zhao’s incredible Nomadland (yet to reach the UK) or the polarising Promising Young Woman. Now, we know which films have a shot of taking home statuettes.

Focus Features

BEST PICTURE

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

The Father

Minari

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Sound of Metal

Advert 10

BEST DIRECTOR

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Netflix

BEST ACTOR

Advert 10

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Steven Yeun, Minari

Gary Oldman, Mank



BEST ACTRESS

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Warner Bros.

Advert 10

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Olivia Colman, The Father

Maria Bakalova, Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm

Youn Yuh-jung, Minari

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Advert 10

Amazon Studios

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

The White Tiger

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Promising Young Woman

Minari

Judas and the Black Messiah

Sound of Metal

A24

BEST EDITING

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Nomadland

Sound of Metal

The Father

Promising Young Woman



BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Netflix

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Soul

Mank

News of the World

Minari

Da 5 Bloods



BEST SOUND

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal

Pixar

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

Speak Now, One Night in Miami

Fight for You, Judas and the Black Messiah

Io Si (The Life Ahead), Seen

Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Husavik, Eurovision Song Contest

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

The Father

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Tenet

Lionsgate

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Emma

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Hillbilly Elegy

Pinocchio

Mank

Emma

Netflix

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Soul

Onward

Wolfwalkers

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Pixar

BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People

BEST LIVE-ACTION SHORT FILM

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye



BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

Another Round

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Collective

Better Days

The Man Who Sold His Skin



Nordisk Film

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT

Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE



Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

The 93rd Academy Awards will take place on April 26 at 1AM GMT.