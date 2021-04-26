Oscars Criticised For Rushing In Memoriam Tribute

PA Images

The Oscars ceremony has been criticised after seeming to rush through its In Memoriam section.

This year’s Academy Awards has been a little different. Unlike the usual celebrations at the Dolby Theatre, it’s been a bit more stripped-back, with winners given free rein with their speeches rather than being played off the stage.

With all that extra sentiment, it appears to have come at a price. As is the case every year, the ceremony paused to remember those we’ve lost in the entertainment industry, such as DMX and Chadwick Boseman. However, it was over rather quickly – so fast, it’s drawn criticism.

Karen Han tweeted, ‘Doing best picture right after a 2x speed in memoriam and before best actor/actress is an incredibly bold choice lmfao.’

Dan Murrell also wrote, ‘Okay, let’s play the In Memoriam again but maybe not on double speed? I’m fine remembering those who passed away at least as long as we played Name that Tune a few minutes ago.’

Filmmaker Christopher Miller tweeted, ‘This year’s Oscars In Memoriam played accidentally at podcast 1.5x speed.’

Twitter user Tori wrote, ‘They could’ve cut out that whole quiz thing and let the in memoriam section go longer instead of throwing up peoples names for .0001 seconds.’

Linda Holmes also wrote, ‘Uh, some of these are going by faster than the squished credits in an episode of LAW & ORDER on TNT. What an absolutely bizarre way to do the In Memoriam. You literally couldn’t even read a lot of those names before they were gone. Maybe we could have cut 30 seconds from trivia?’

