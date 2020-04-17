Outlander Star Sam Heughan Reveals He’s Been Stalked And Sent Death Threats For 6 Years

After the past 6 years of constant bullying, harassment, stalking and false narrative I am at a loss, upset, hurt and have to speak out.

It’s affecting my life, mental state and is a daily concern. My costars, friends, family, myself, in fact anyone I’m associated with, has been subjected to personal slurs, shaming, abuse, death threats, stalking, sharing of private information and vile, false narrative.

I’ve never spoken about it because I believe in humanity and have always hoped these bullies would just go away. I can’t elaborate for ongoing legal reasons but they are professionals: teachers, psychologists, adults who should know better.