Outlander Star Sam Heughan Reveals He’s Been Stalked And Sent Death Threats For 6 Years
Outlander star Sam Heughan has opened up about the abuse he has suffered over the past six years, abuse which has included stalking, false claims and death threats.
The 39-year-old Scottish actor, best known for playing Highland warrior Jamie Fraser in the romantic historical drama, revealed cruel individuals have created a ‘false narrative’ about him.
These bullies have also shared private information and have abused both Heughan and his loved ones over blogs and social media. Heughan has stated these people are professional individuals who are working as ‘teachers, psychologists, people who should know better’.
Taking to Twitter, Heughan wrote:
After the past 6 years of constant bullying, harassment, stalking and false narrative I am at a loss, upset, hurt and have to speak out.
It’s affecting my life, mental state and is a daily concern. My costars, friends, family, myself, in fact anyone I’m associated with, has been subjected to personal slurs, shaming, abuse, death threats, stalking, sharing of private information and vile, false narrative.
I’ve never spoken about it because I believe in humanity and have always hoped these bullies would just go away. I can’t elaborate for ongoing legal reasons but they are professionals: teachers, psychologists, adults who should know better.
Heughan continued:
Recently, these false claims vary from me manipulating fans, being a closet-homosexual, trying to mislead or exhort fans for money and disregarding Covid advice. I’ve done non of the above. I’m a normal guy and nothing like the characters I play. [sic]
Heughan went on to explain why he is currently self-isolating with his family in Hawaii, writing:
Most recently, some of you may know I’m currently self isolating in Hawaii. I came here before the travel ban. None of us knew how bad things would get but as the situation worsened, upon the advice of everyone I trust, I decided to remain in a safe environment.
I was a good decision. I’m safe, isolated, putting no one at risk and am not a burden to the locals… We have not been asked to leave.
Last month, Heughan was criticised by trolls during a Q&A event after mentioning he had been quarantined in Hawaii prior to a travel ban being implemented.
One person accused him of being ‘irresponsible’ while another claimed he was ‘putting potential added strain’ on Hawaii’s medical system.
Heughan went on to explain that he would now block any followers who choose to abuse him online, stating that he ‘will not entertain it anymore’.
Fans of the show have been left shocked and saddened by Heughan’s statement, and have since sparked the hashtag #WeStandWithSam.
One person tweeted:
The toxic side of fandom again rears its head. Glad Sam spoke out – truly hate anyone being harassed like this and pushed to a breaking point. Hope the goons F off and he finds peace #WeStandWithSam
Another said:
#WeStandWithSam is trending here in the US. I’m sorry that it is because of something negative. It should be because he is a wonderful, caring, philanthropic, motivating, special individual.
@SamHeughan I hope that you know that we true fans adore and support you.
Now, more than ever before, we need to remember that nasty abuse and harassment online can have a profound on a person’s mental health and well-being, no matter how famous or beloved they may be.
If you’re experiencing distressing thoughts and feelings, the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) is there to support you. They’re open from 5pm–midnight, 365 days a year. Their national number is 0800 58 58 58 and they also have a webchat service if you’re not comfortable talking on the phone.
