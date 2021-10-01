Outrage After Panellist Says ‘Minorities Have To Be Squashed’ Live On Air

Channel 5

Broadcasting regulator Ofcom was flooded with complaints after a panellist on The Jeremy Vine Show said ‘minorities have to be squashed’ live on air.

Radio host Mike Parry appeared on the Channel 5 show this morning, October 1, and chatted with Vine and fellow panellist Yasmin Alibhai-Brown about the Insulate Britain protesters who have blocked part of the M25 multiple times over the past few weeks in demonstrations regarding climate change.

Advert 10

While discussing the responses of Tory ministers and their vows to increase action against the protesters, Alibhai-Brown said we ‘have to put up with’ the protests as part of living in a free society.

Channel 5

She continued, ‘When the farmers took to the roads, none of the traditional right-wing papers objected in the way they’re objecting.’

Parry, however, argued protests should not come ‘to the detriment of millions of others’, before saying, ‘The problem in this country in all areas is that minorities always get the upper hand because we’re so tolerant, and minorities have to be squashed, like that… so that the rest of society can operate normally.’

Advert 10

While saying ‘like that’, the radio host mimed squashing something on the desk.

An out-of-context clip of Parry’s comments, starting with the words ‘the problem in this country’, was shared online after his appearance on the show and quickly went viral as Twitter users expressed their shock.

See the clip below:

Advert 10

Hundreds of people responded to the tweet by tagging Ofcom and arguing Parry’s comments were ‘inciting violence’, while Sky Sports commentator Gary Taphouse tweeted, ‘Nuke this show from orbit. It’s the only way to be sure.’

Another person responded, ‘Mike Parry being allowed to say this on National TV is a disgrace.’

Tell MAMA UK, an organisation that measures anti-Muslim attacks, has called for an investigation into The Jeremy Vine Show as it described the situation as ‘abhorrent’.’

Advert 10

The organisation wrote, ‘This must be fully investigated. Simply unacceptable. We condemn this in the strongest terms.’

Vine himself is said to have hit back at critics slamming Perry without context, with the Metro reporting he wrote on Twitter the comments would have ‘been totally unacceptable had Mike been referring to members of ethnic minorities’.

He continued, ‘In fact this snippet does not make clear @mikeparry8 was actually talking about the eco-protesters who brought the M25 to a halt. He said they represented very few people in the UK.’ Vine’s tweet appears to have since been deleted.

Advert 10

Insulate Britain, an offshoot of Extinction Rebellion, is demanding the government provide funding for the insulation of all social housing in Britain by 2025.