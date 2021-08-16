unilad
Outrage After Peppa Pig Used To Sell Bacon Sandwiches

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 16 Aug 2021 13:35
Outrage After Peppa Pig Used To Sell Bacon SandwichesHandout/PA

A café has received backlash for using a picture of Peppa Pig to advertise its bacon sandwiches.

The Edinburgh-based establishment, which has since been named as Gordon Street Café, had a chalkboard outside the café with a drawing of the well-loved cartoon character’s face along with a plus sign next to it and a slice of bread.

Adding further insult to injury, below the drawing of Peppa was an image of Azalée the cow from The Magic Roundabout, which was used in a similar nature to advertise its beef sandwich.

peppa pig (Entertainment One)Entertainment One

People have since taken to social media to share their thoughts on the controversial advertisement, with some going as far as branding it as ‘sick’.

One unimpressed individual wrote, ‘That’s going to make a lot of children question food. I support that but damn this is pretty sick.’

One aggrieved mother told EdinburghLive that her children would have been ‘traumatised’ if they’d seen the drawing. She told the publication, ‘Even if you are not vegan or vegetarian that could be really upsetting. My kids would be absolutely traumatised if they saw that sign, it’s really not funny.’

Peppa Pig bacon sandwich (Handout)Handout/EdinburghLive

Animal rights organisation PETA UK have also weighed in on the matter, writing on Twitter, ‘Luring kids to meaty meals with cartoons of happy animals isn’t new, but it is dishonest.’

Meanwhile, others on social media have told people to ‘lighten up’. One person wrote, ‘Parents need to lighten up. If you’re giving your child bacon, at least tell them it’s the same animal as fictional cartoon Peppa Pig.’

Another person who saw the lighter side of the controversial chalkboard wrote, ‘Horrified? Get a grip… Next they’ll be panicking about milk originating from a cow and not a supermarket shelf.’

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

