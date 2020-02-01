Owen Wilson 'Joining Loki TV Show' On Disney+ PA Images/Marvel Studios

Wow!

Advert

Loki’s days of mischief are far from over. Tom Hiddleston is set to reprise the fan-favourite role in his own show on Disney+ next year, joining a slew of new releases on the platform.

Little is known about the show so far, but casting details are starting to drip in. And it’s time to rejoice, for another brilliant actor is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe: none other than Owen Wilson.

Marley and Me - Owen Wilson Wow Gif 20th Century Fox

The Wedding Crashers star is one of the first big names set to join the Marvel production, opposite Hiddleston as the demi-god and brother of Thor (it’s not been confirmed whether Chris Hemsworth will make any sort of appearance).

Advert

It’s also not been confirmed exactly which character Wilson will be taking on, however Deadline reports it is a major role. Yesterday’s Sophia Di Martino is also in talks to join the cast, according to Variety.

Marley and Me - Owen Wilson Wow Gif 20th Century Fox

Wilson has been away from the screen for a couple of years. He appeared in four films back in 2017 to varying success: Lost in London, Cars 3, Wonder and Father Figures. Since then, he’s lived very quietly – however, 2020 looks to be the year he makes a comeback.

The actor is long-known for his collaborations with director Wes Anderson, having starred in Bottle Rocket, Rushmore, The Royal Tenenbaums, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, The Darjeeling Limited, Fantastic Mr. Fox and The Grand Budapest Hotel.

Owen Wilson Hall Pass Wow Gif Warner Bros.

The tradition shan’t be bucked with the quirky filmmaker’s next outing. The French Dispatch, set for release in July 24, 2020, is set to ‘bring to life a collection of stories from the final issue of an American magazine published in a fictional 20th-century French city’ – sounds like par for the course for Anderson.

Following Avengers: Endgame, which saw Loki escape in a separate timeline using the Tesseract, the show is expected to follow the adventures of the troublemaker as he pops up in a number of historical events (like Forrest Gump meets Doctor Who).

Loki Marvel Cinematic Universe Disney Marvel Studios

Advert

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige revealed earlier last year the show will connect to the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. However, that film had a hiccup recently when its director fell out of the project, so we’ll see how that goes…

Loki, set for release in Spring 2021, joins a number of other Disney+ shows filling out the MCU’s catalogue, including Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Autumn 2020), WandaVision (Spring 2021), What If (Summer 2021), and Hawkeye (Autumn 2021).

Again… wow.