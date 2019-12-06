Owen Wilson Pays $25,000 Per Month To Daughter He’s Never Met

PA Images

Marley and Me star Owen Wilson pays $25,000 a month to help support a daughter he’s never met.

The 51-year-old actor shares baby Lyla Aranya Wilson with his ex, Varunie Vongsvirates, who he dated on and off for five years but broke up with before the child was born.

The young girl was born last October, though Vongsvirates filed a paternity petition in court in May 2018 while she was pregnant.

PA Images

Wilson responded in July and decided he didn’t want any visitation rights, explaining he was ‘not certain’ if he was the father. The actor insisted on having a DNA test done and the results confirmed his paternity.

Following the birth of Lyla, the pair’s lawyers agreed Wilson would give his ex $25,000 (£19,350) per month to care for his child, along with a one off $70,000 (£53,302) payment to cover a night nurse, labor coach and Vongsvirates’ legal fees, according to documents obtained by RadarOnline and cited by the Daily Mail.

Wilson also agreed to add his daughter to his Screen Actors Guild medical insurance, though under the agreement the mother makes all decisions regarding their daughter’s health, education and welfare.

PA Images

The legal documents also state neither parent should ‘make disparaging and/or derogatory remarks about the other party, or their significant others, if any, in the presence of the minor child.’

Vongsvirates, 35, filed for sole custody of Lyla but last month she told the Daily Mail she wants the Wedding Crashers star to actually see his daughter, claiming he’s never met her.

The mother addressed her former partner, saying:

You should see your daughter, she’s incredible, you’re really missing out. She looks just like you.

The 35-year-old confirmed Wilson supports his daughter financially but said it’s ‘never been about that’.

She continued:

Owen has never met Lyla. Never. Lyla needs a father. It’s ironic how [Wilson] keeps getting these father roles, he’s playing a father in his new movie, and he’s never met his own daughter.

Including Lyla, Wilson is father to three children, each with a different woman. He shares his eldest child, eight-year-old Robert Ford, with ex-girlfriend Jade Duell, and his second child, five-year-old Finn, with fitness trainer Caroline Lindqvist.

The 51-year-old is said to be a good father to his two sons, so it’s unclear why he hasn’t yet met his youngest child.

