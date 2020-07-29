Ozark Receives 18 Nominations At The Emmys Netflix

This year’s Emmy nominations are in, and it seems Ozark, Watchmen, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel are leading the pack.

Ozark, the Jason Bateman and Laura Linney-starring crime drama, has received an impressive 18 nominations, for both Lead Actor and Lead Actress for Bateman and Linney respectively, as well as Outstanding Drama Series, and a nomination for Julia Garner for Supporting Actress.

However, the Byrde family are up against some stiff competition; Succession also earned itself 18 nominations, while The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel received 20, and Watchmen found itself with an impressive 26.

Ozark Renewed For Fourth And Final Season By Netflix Netflix

Ozark is no stranger to the Emmys. Now heading towards its fourth and final season, the Netflix show has previously picked up 14 Emmy nominations, with Bateman and Garner walking away with wins for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series respectively, among others.

This year, the show is up against Better Call Saul, The Crown, Killing Eve, The Mandalorian, The Handmaid’s Tale, Succession and Stranger Things for Outstanding Drama Series, while the actors are up against the likes of Steve Carell, Brian Cox, Billy Porter, Jennifer Aniston, Olivia Colman and Jodie Comer.

Comer is, of course, nominated for her role as Villanelle in Killing Eve, while Colman earns herself another award nomination for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth in The Crown.

Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh PA Images

Rising star Paul Mescal is also nominated this year, for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series thanks to his turn in Normal People. While Andrew Scott, a.k.a. Fleabag’s ‘Hot Priest’, gets a nod for his performance in Charlie Brooker’s Black Mirror.

In total, Netflix shows have received 160 nominations, followed by HBO with 107. HBO has, in previous years, swept the board at the Emmys thanks to Game of Thrones, but with that throne well and truly melted, it seems other dramas have finally been given their due.

The winners will announced September 20 this year, and the ceremony will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.