Ozark Renewed For Fourth And Final Season By Netflix

Netflix has renewed Ozark for a fourth and final season, which means Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Julia Garner will return for 14 final episodes.

The new season, which will be split into two seven-episode parts, will see the Byrde family’s final chapter on their transition from life in suburban Chicago to their money laundering, criminal escapades in the Ozarks.

Ozark begins with Bateman’s character Marty Byrde shipping his family away so he can use his financial knowledge to launder money for a Mexican drug cartel. But it’s not long before his wife Wendy, played by Linney, becomes deeply embroiled in his crimes and they go past the point of no return.

Garner stars as Byrde’s consigliere, Ruth Langmore, while Sofia Hublitz plays daughter Charlotte Byrde and Skylar Gaertner as son Jonah Bryde. Charlie Tahan plays Ruth’s cousin Wyatt Langmore, and Lisa Emery features as local heroin distributor Darlene Snell.

Speaking of the renewal of season four, Bateman said, as per Deadline:

A super-sized season means super-sized problems for the Byrdes. I’m excited to end with a bang(s).

Showrunner, writer and executive producer Chris Mundy added:

We’re so happy Netflix recognized the importance of giving Ozark more time to end the Byrdes’ saga right. It’s been such a great adventure for all of us — both on screen and off — so we’re thrilled to get the chance to bring it home in the most fulfilling way possible.

Seasons one to three of Ozark are available to binge-watch on Netflix now.