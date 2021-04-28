Paddington 2 Replaces Citizen Kane As Top-Rated Film On Rotten Tomatoes

StudioCanal/RKO Radio Pictures

Paddington 2 has pipped Citizen Kane to the post as being one of Rotten Tomatoes’ top-rated movies.

The well-loved film rightly boasts an impressive 100% on the film review site, a percentage Citizen Kane also had – until recently.

Released in 1941, the movie has long been classed as one of the greats, and while it undeniably still a masterpiece, 2017’s Paddington 2 is now even greater – well, at least according to Rotten Tomatoes.

StudioCanal

The sudden change comes after an 80-year-old negative review on Citizen Kane was discovered written by the Chicago Tribune, according to Screen Rant.

In the wake of this discovery, the movie’s score has dropped from a perfect 100% to 99% – still an impressive achievement.

For those of who aren’t avid Paddington fans like myself, the sequel is about Paddington Bear, who in the first film finds a home with the Brown family in London after travelling there from Peru, leaving behind his beloved Aunt Lucy. With this in mind, in the sequel, Paddington is determined to get his aunt a great birthday gift to send to her, and since she had always wanted to visit London, he finds a vintage pop-up book of the city that would have been the perfect gift.

StudioCanal UK

Unfortunately for the bear, someone else also had their sights set on the book and decides to steal it from the shop it was in. Poor Paddington ends up being blamed for the theft and finds himself behind bars, which is when the adventure really begins.

Not only does it have a great storyline that fills you with joy, the film has an all-star cast with the likes of Julie Walters, Hugh Grant, Brendan Gleeson and Ben Whishaw.

People have since taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the news. Sharing an article on the matter, one person wrote, ‘If you’ve actually seen Paddington 2, you wouldn’t see anything crazy about this at all.’

Another person said, ‘They say “new greatest” as if Paddington 2 wasn’t already the greatest,’ as a third person wrote, ‘Thank Cinema Jesus for that negative review where now instead of saying “well it’s no Citizen Kane” I can now say “well it’s no Paddington 2, the benchmark of cinema”.’

Rotten Tomatoes isn’t alone in thinking the movie is brilliant; Grant himself has previously branded it as a ‘masterpiece’.

He said of the film in an interview with Seth Meyers last year, ‘That film – when I first saw it, I thought, I see it’s a kind of masterpiece, even if you extract me. Y’know, Paul King made a masterpiece.’

Hugh Grant – and Rotten Tomatoes – have spoken.