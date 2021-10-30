Paranormal Activity Reboot Gets Woefully Low Rotten Tomatoes Score After First Reviews

Paramount+

The first film advised you not to watch it alone. However, when it comes to the new Paranormal Activity reboot, it seems we probably shouldn’t watch it at all.

Paranormal Activity is one of modern horror’s biggest success stories. Produced on a shoestring budget, it grossed nearly $200 million worldwide, birthing a franchise and earning iconic stature. However, its sequels – bar the third – have left little to be desired, with 2015’s The Ghost Dimension savaged by critics (though still a financial success).

Reviews be damned, it’s still a popular series. So, when Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin arrived on Paramount+ yesterday, October 29, people were surprised – mainly as it’s received little-to-no promo in the lead-up to its release. Sadly, its Rotten Tomatoes score may be an indicator as to why.

The official synopsis reads, ‘A documentary filmmaker follows Margot (Emily Bader), as she heads to a secluded Amish community in the hopes of meeting and learning about her long-lost mother and extended family.

‘Following a string of strange occurrences and discoveries, she soon realises this community that welcomed them into their home might be hiding something sinister.’

Cameron Frew

At the time of writing, Next of Kin has an 18% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Writing for RogerEbert.com, Brian Tallerico noted, ‘It’s clearly an original story that’s been slapped with the Paranormal Activity label and that only adds to the sense that there’s little creative depth here.’

Meagan Navarro of Bloody Disgusting also wrote, ‘No longer bound by tired mythology, Next of Kin presents a new supernatural mystery through its most polished effort yet. If only it included tension and scares, too.’

For horror hounds in the UK, Paramount+ is still a US-only streaming platform, and there’s no word on when the film will make its way across the pond without the help of a VPN.

