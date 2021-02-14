Paranormal Activity Reboot Is Officially Happening

Paramount Pictures

A Paranormal Activity reboot is officially in the works.

It’s been nearly 14 years since the first Paranormal Activity terrified moviegoers and launched one of modern horror’s most recognisable found-footage franchises.

Advert 10

While never capturing the chill of the first entry, it’s proven to be a lucrative series, grossing more than $890 million – more than 30 times its budget across the movies. It’s set to return with a reboot on March 4, 2022.

Paramount Pictures

The new movie – which has no title at the time of writing – will be directed by Will Eubank, the filmmaker behind 2020’s aqua-alien horror Underwater with Kristen Stewart and 2014’s The Signal.

Christopher Landon – a longtime Paranormal Activity writer who also directed Happy Death Day and the recent Freaky with Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton – will pen the script, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Advert 10

Paramount Pictures

Landon teased the reboot in an announcement on Twitter, saying ‘no one could possibly guess what new, crazy nightmares [Eubank]⁩ and I are cooking up. Expect the unexpected.’

Jason Blum, the imperial head of Blumhouse Productions, and the original film’s writer-director will Oren Peli will executive produce the ‘unexpected retooling’ of the franchise.

Advert 10

There’s been a total of six films in the series: Paranormal Activity; Paranormal Activity 2; Paranormal Activity 3; Paranormal Activity 4; Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones; and Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension.

Paramount Pictures

With regards to The Ghost Dimension, Blum previously told USA Today the franchise was ‘coming to an end… this is it, the finale’.

He said, ‘We’re saying it before the movie opens. We’re not going to grind this horror franchise into the ground. This will keep Paranormal Activity as part of this culture and this particular time in a really fantastic way.’

Advert 10

We’ll find what happens next year.