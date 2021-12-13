Parasite Star Park So-Dam Has Been Diagnosed With Cancer

Alamy

Park So-dam, the South Korean actress best known for her work on Parasite, has been diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer.

The actress played Ki Jung in the Oscar-winning film and, according to a statement released by her talent agency ArtistCompany, has undergone surgery for thyroid cancer, which can typically affect women under 40.

According to the NHS, ‘thyroid cancer is usually treatable and in many cases can be cured completely, although it can sometimes come back after treatment’.

The statement from the actor’s talent agency informed the public of her condition and how it had disrupted her plans to promote her new project Special Delivery.

It said:

The company would like to once again thank all the people for showing support for ‘Special Delivery’ and actress Park So Dam, as well as the actors and crew of ‘Special Delivery’ overcoming this difficult time together.

The project is a crime-action film, written and directed by Park Dae-min, it is set to be released on January 12, 2022.

In the film, So-dam plays a delivery driver who is enticed into a strange situation after a child boards her car.

The statement added that the actor would continue to focus on her recovery for the time being.

It continued:

Actor Park So Dam will focus on her recovery so that she can see you all healthy in the future, and ArtistCompany will also do our best to help the actor recover her health.

In addition to Special Delivery and Parasite, the actor is known for her work in The Priests and The Silenced.

Parasite was released in early 2020, and went on to make history at the Oscars by becoming the first non-English language film to take home the award for Best Picture, alongside three other awards for Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature Film.