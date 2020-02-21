Parasite Studio Rips Trump After He Said Movie Didn’t Deserve An Oscar

How bad were the Academy Awards this year? ‘And the winner is… a movie from South Korea!’ What the hell was that all that about? We’ve got enough problems with South Korea, with trade. On top of that, they give them the best movie of the year.

Was it good? I don’t know. Let’s get Gone With the Wind back, please? Sunset Boulevard. So many great movies. I thought it was Best Foreign Film, no? Did this ever happen before?