Paris Jackson Wants To Join The MCU As ‘Superhero Or Supervillain’

Alamy

Paris Jackson wants to play a ‘superhero or supervillain’ in a future Marvel Cinematic Universe movie.

Jackson, the 23-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson, has been actively pursuing her acting ambitions over the past five years. She’s appeared in the likes of Star, Gringo and The Space Between, as well as the Scream TV series.

Advert 10

As it turns out, alongside millions across the world, she’s also a massive fan of the MCU and its catalogue of blockbusters. If things go to plan, she’ll have her own part to play in the comic book world.

Loading…

Jackson is due to star in Sex Appeal, Hulu’s upcoming coming-of-age series following Avery (Mika Abdalla), a student who enlists her best friend (Jake Short) to help her prepare for a night with her long-distance boyfriend. Jackson plays Danica, a fellow classmate who helps her with some tips in the bedroom.

‘Danica is rad. She wears combat boots, and she listens to metal music. That’s who I was when I was in high school. And I love how unapologetically herself she is and that she’s not slut-shamed or shamed at all. I loved that she is respected and renowned for her knowledge, which is how it should be,’ she told Variety.

Advert 10

Alamy

She also discussed her interest in MCU movies; specifically, her hopes to star in one someday. ‘I want to be a superhero or a supervillain. I grew up reading the comics with my brothers. Every time a new Marvel film comes out, we go as a family to watch it… they haven’t let anyone down since 2009,’ she said.

While not revealing who she’d like to portray, Jackson’s favourite Marvel characters are Iron Man, Wolverine and Deadpool; the latter two of whom have still to appear in the MCU. ‘They do what’s right, but they don’t do it by the book, and they have a snarkiness to them, which I love,’ Jackson continued.

Marvel Studios

Advert 10

When it comes to the ‘war’ between Marvel and DC, Jackson isn’t so keen to pledge her allegiance to one side. ‘I don’t think it’s either one or the other. I just think that they’re different. I don’t think one is like necessarily better than the other. Marvel is what I grew up on. It’s like comparing The Beatles and The Rolling Stones. They’re very different,’ she said.

Sex Appeal premieres on Hulu on January 14.