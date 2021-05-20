Parks And Rec’s Mouse Rat Releasing Debut Album

NBC

If, like me, you’ve thrown yourself into a comfort rewatch of Parks and Recreation over lockdown, you’ll be delighted to know that the one and only Mouse Rat are set to release their debut album.

The album – entitled The Awesome Album – was announced to mark the 10th anniversary of mini-horse Li’l Sebastian’s memorial service (RIP, and miss you in the saddest fashion) and will include some absolute bangers from the show’s seven-season run.

Fans will no doubt recall classics such as The Pit, Ann Song and Sex Hair as well as – of course – 5,000 Candles In The Wind (Bye Bye Li’l Sebastian). Honestly, the lyrics ‘And here’s the part that hurts the most, humans cannot ride a ghost’ will never fail to tickle me.

There are many call-backs within this album to enjoy, with featured artists including Ron Swanson’s secret jazz performer alter ego Duke Silver. There’s also music from Pawnee legends Land Ho!, fronted by Scott Tanner (Jeff Tweedy).

Behind the scenes, we can see that the band is managed by lead singer Andy Dwyer’s perpetually-bored wife April Ludgate-Dwyer, and that Tom Haverford’s Entertainment 720 and DualTone are responsible for the album release.

Of course, such an exciting announcement on the Pawnee music scene deserves some serious local airtime, and news anchor Perd Hapley has stepped up, releasing a promo vid via his fictional TV show Ya Heard? With Perd!

In the vid, Perd could be heard to explain the significance of this touching tribute album:

It’s been 10 years since Li’l Sebastian went to mini horse heaven, and to celebrate his miniature life, local band Mouse Rat has released 5,000 Candles In The Wind. So, go listen and gently weep with me! Ya heard?

Check out the announcement below:

You can peruse the full track list at your leisure below:

01. 5,000 Candles In The Wind (Bye Bye Li’l Sebastian)

02. The Pit

03. Sex Hair

04. Catch Your Dream (Feat. Duke Silver)

05. Two Birds Holding Hands

06. Ann Song

07. The Way You Look Tonight

08. Menace Ball

09. Remember

10. I Get A Kick Out Of You

11. Lovely Tonight

12. I’ve Got You Under My Skin

13. I Only Have Eyes For You

14. Pickled Ginger (Performed By Land Ho!)

15. Cold Water (Performed By Land Ho!’s Scott Tanner w/ Duke Silver)

You can pre-order the limited-edition vinyl, CD and cassette tape of The Awesome Album from August 27. Further details are available at The Awesome Album website.

