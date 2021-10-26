Passion Of The Christ Actor Quotes Braveheart In Bizarre QAnon Speech

Newmarket Films/Alamy

Jim Caviezel, the actor who played Jesus in The Passion of the Christ, has been filmed quoting Braveheart in a strange QAnon speech.

The 53-year-old recently appeared onstage at the For God and Country Patriot Double Down event, hosted at the Ahern Hotel in Las Vegas.

In bizarre footage shared on social media, Caviezel can be seen delivering a seemingly rousing 20-minute speech to far-right attendees, borrowing lines from Mel Gibson’s 1995 epic and using language linked to the QAnon conspiracy theory, which alleges Donald Trump warred with a global cabal of Satan-worshipping, cannibalistic paedophiles in the ‘deep state’ while he was in office.

The clip, shared by PatriotTakes on Twitter, has already amassed more than 1.5 million views. ‘Fight, and you may die. Run, and you’ll live – at least a while,’ Caviezel says, quoting the movie.

‘And dying in your beds, many years from now, would you have been willin’ to trade all the days, from this day to that, for one chance, just one chance to come back here and tell our enemies that you can take our lives, but you can never take our freedom.’

He continues, ‘We must fight for that authentic freedom and live, my friends. By God, we must live, and with the holy spirit as your shield and Christ as your sword may you join Saint Michael and all the other angels in defending God and sending Lucifer and his henchmen straight back to hell where they belong.’

His speech concluded by referencing the ‘storm’, the day on which mass arrests of thousands of cabal members will apparently take place. ‘We are headed into the storm of all storms. Yes, the storm is upon us,’ Caviezel said. QAnon supporters believe there are a number of political figures in the cabal, including Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama.

The actor has been widely mocked and condemned online. Kirk Acevedo, his co-star on The Thin Red Line, tweeted, ‘We jogged together, we played basketball together, we worked together in Film & TV. NOW I’m a henchman in Lucifers Army? Your words are dangerous & filled with hate. What happened my friend?’

BBC film critic Mark Kermode also wrote, ‘People complain that horror movies are evil and damaging, but having watched Passion of the Christ star Jim Caviezel go full devil-worshipping QAnon messianic crazy on stage I’m pretty sure that ‘Christian’ movies are more dangerous. Give me Blood Feast over this sh*t any day.’