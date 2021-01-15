Patrick Dempsey Will Join Amy Adams For The Enchanted sequel Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

In some much-needed magical news, Patrick Dempsey has announced he will be joining Amy Adams for the upcoming Enchanted sequel, Disenchanted.

Fans of the charming 2007 fantasy comedy will recall that Dempsey played grouchy divorce attorney Robert Philip, whose ideas about living happily ever after are shaken up forever after meeting Giselle (Adams), a Disney-esque princess thrown out of her cartoon kingdom by an evil queen.

Speaking on Good Morning America, Dempsey revealed he has ‘just got this script for the second movie’, and is looking forward to returning to this sweet, and very funny, fairytale world.

Enchanted Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Remarking that he was ‘starting to go through and get notes together’, Dempsey suggested that the sequel may well begin shooting as early as spring 2021, a prospect he described as ‘exciting’.

Speaking about the highly successful first film, Dempsey said:

Amy Adams is so amazing in that film. It was a fun project to be a part of.

Speaking at a Television Critics Association panel in 2018, as per Entertainment Weekly, director Adam Shankman gave a bit of an idea as to what we can expect from the characters all these years on:

The fundamental story has changed a little bit, but not from the base story of it. It’s about Giselle 10 years later going, ‘What is happily ever after?’

The sequel, entitled Disenchanted, was announced at Disney’s Investor Day presentation in December, when it was revealed the movie would be streamed exclusively on Disney+ and that Adams was involved. There has yet to be an announcement regarding a premiere date.

