Patsy Palmer Storms Off Good Morning Britain After Words On Screen Brand Her Addict To Wellness Guru
Good Morning Britain has found itself in hot water once again after Patsy Palmer stormed out of an interview with presenters Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard.
Last week saw former GMB presenter Piers Morgan storm off set after a heated discussion with Alex Beresford on Morgan’s comments on Meghan Markle, following the airing of her bombshell interview alongside Prince Harry with Oprah Winfrey.
This morning, March 17, Patsy Palmer virtually stormed off GMB, abruptly ending an interview with hosts Reid and Shephard.
Palmer was talking to the two presenters when she spotted the caption ‘addict to wellness guru’ at the bottom of the screen.
The 48-year-old immediately took offence at the caption, which lead to her terminating the interview.
After noticing the controversial caption, Palmer said:
You know what, actually, I don’t even want to do this interview because I don’t even want to look at what it says at the bottom of the screen.
So I’m going to switch off, do a real Piers Morgan, and just say that it’s not okay to have ‘addict to wellness guru’ at the bottom of the screen.
Reid and Shepherd then tried to apologise to Palmer, but the EastEnders actor was having none of it.
She continued to say, ‘My issues I had years ago, that were talked about by me many, many years ago, and it’s over so I’m not going to talk about it. I don’t really want to talk to you.’
Shephard briefly tried to defend the caption, as it’s supposedly a quote she used in her 2007 book All of Me: Love, Life and Addiction, and added that it ‘certainly wasn’t [their] intention’ to offend her.
Reid added, ‘I had no idea that was on our screen, that’s a terrible shame – our apologies to Patsy. She’s entitled not to do the interview, and we carry on.’
People have since taken to Twitter to express their opinions on this morning’s ordeal. One person said, ‘As soon as Patsy Palmer said “hello” I knew she wasn’t happy about something. That tone!’
Someone else backed Palmer and said that GMB has ‘gone downhill’ since Morgan’s departure last week. They wrote, ‘The show is going downhill since Piers has left plus what an insulting thing to put. Did they not even consult with her first about what they could put on the screen.’
Palmer is yet to comment any further on the interview.
