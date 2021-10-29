Paul Chuckle Releases Bizarre New Music Video Teaser

@PaulChuckle/Twitter/@officialpaulchuckle/Instagram

Paul Chuckle has dropped a teaser for a new track, leaving some fans excited and others a bit confused.

Paul, of ChuckleVision fame alongside his late brother Barry, recently appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss his role in The Madame Blanc Mysteries, a new thriller series on Channel 5.

Amid the normal chitchat about his work and remembering Barry, saying he still ‘misses him, but he’s with me all the time, he’s never left me’, he revealed a hobby that appears to have preceded this teaser: house music.

The children’s TV star shared a 16-second clip to Twitter, writing, ‘A taster of my tune.’ It’s a very upbeat snippet, with the lyrics ‘oh dear, oh dear, oh dear’ coming through, a clear nod to his hilarious antics with his brother back in the day.

While chatting to the GMB presenters, he was discussing his acting work in recent years when he revealed, ‘Of course I do nightclubs – DJing.’ Adil Ray responded, ‘I didn’t know you DJ!’ Paul replied, ‘Mainly house anthems,’ to the shock of the presenter.

He then said, ‘I’ve even got my own tune coming: The Only Way Is To Me To You,’ adding that he’s ‘down with the kids’ and has a gig coming up at Pryzm in Leeds on November 9.

In response to the teaser, one user wrote, ‘New Chuckle banger dropping soon.’ Another commented, ‘Fabulous Paul, you’re a superstar.’ A third wrote, ‘Absolute banger, hook to my veins!’

Others have looked back to the Chuckle Brothers’ earlier collaboration with Tinchy Stryder on To Me, To You (Bruv). ‘Never going to match this banger,’ one wrote.