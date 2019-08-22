Paul Rudd Co-Stars Alongside Paul Rudd In New Netflix Comedy

Netflix

Anchorman, This Is 40, I Love You, Man and Role Models all have the same problem; not enough Paul Rudd.

Sure, he might star in all of those films but one Rudd just isn’t enough. Avengers: Endgame touched on the possibility of there being multiple Ant-Mans with the time travelling aspect but there was still much to be desired when it came to the amount of screen-time the actor was given.

Thankfully, Netflix have stepped up and offered the perfect solution. By having Rudd star alongside the one and only Paul Rudd, the 50-year-old has twice as many chances to entertain us.

PA Images

The new series, titled Living With Yourself, tells the story of Miles (Rudd), a man who is struggling in his marriage and work life.

A colleague tips him off about a spa treatment which will turn him into a better person and, intrigued by the promise of change, he decides to have the procedure.

However, he soon discovers he’s been replaced by a new and improved version of himself. Well, not so much ‘replaced’ as ‘joined by’.

Of course, problems quickly arise and Miles is left to deal with the consequences of his actions as he and his other self are forced to navigate life together.

Netflix

According to Collider, the official synopsis reads:

The Netflix original series Living With Yourself is an inventive existential comedy that asks: do we really want to be better? As he deals with the unintended consequences of his actions, Miles finds he must fight for his wife Kate, his career, and his very identity.

The show has been created by Emmy Award winner Timothy Greenberg, known for The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, and is directed by Jonathan Dayton and Little Miss Sunshine’s Valerie Faris.

Irish actor and This Way Up star Aisling Bea plays Miles’ wife Kate, who will likely have a lot to get her head around when she’s introduced to her second husband.

Netflix

Living With Yourself is made up of eight episodes and is set to be released in October, making it the perfect show to binge as the weather starts to turn cold and miserable.

Though Rudd has appeared in TV shows in the past, for example in Friends and Wet Hot American Summer spin-offs, the upcoming series will mark the actor’s first leading role on a television series.

Let’s hope the two versions of himself can step up to the challenge!

Living With Yourself is set to be released on Netflix globally on October 18, 2019.