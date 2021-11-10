Paul Rudd Finally Wins Sexiest Man Alive Award And His Reaction Is Priceless

People/Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YouTube

Paul Rudd has officially been crowned 2021’s Sexiest Man Alive.

The Rock may be the People’s Champ, but Rudd is one of the most beloved actors in the world. From his early days in Clueless to slappin’ da bass in I Love You, Man, through to his role as Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the 52-year-old star can do no wrong – nor can he age, apparently.

The last five years have seen the likes of Dwayne Johnson, Blake Shelton, Idris Elba, John Legend and Michael B. Jordan bestowed with the sexy accolade. This year, it belongs to Rudd – and his reaction is first-class.

The award was revealed on the latest episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. ‘It is my distinct honour to have been chosen by the good people at PEOPLE to be the official person to announce this year’s Sexiest Man Alive… and it is not a responsibility that I take lightly,’ the host said, before announcing Rudd as the winner.

‘I do have an awareness, enough to know that when people hear that I’d be picked for this, they would say, ‘What?’ This is not false humility. There are so many people that should get this before me,’ Rudd told PEOPLE.

Despite being one of the most bankable stars on the planet, he’s still exceedingly humble, insisting he’s most happy at home with his wife Julie, 53, and their kids Jack, 17, and Darby, 12. ‘When I think about myself, I think of myself as a husband and a father, like I’m that. I just hang out with my family when I’m not working. That’s what I kind of like the most,’ he said.

His wife was ‘stupefied’ when she heard the news. ‘But you know she was very sweet about it. After some giggling and shock, she said ‘Oh, they got it right.’ And that was very sweet. She was probably not telling the truth, but what’s she going to say?’

‘I’m hoping now that I’ll finally be invited to some of those sexy dinners with Clooney and Pitt and B Jordan,’ he continued.

‘And I figure I’ll be on a lot more yachts. I’m excited to expand my yachting life. And I’ll probably try to get better at brooding in really soft light. I like to ponder. I think this is going to help me become more inward and mysterious. And I’m looking forward to that.’