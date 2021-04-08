unilad
Paul Rudd Is Under Attack By Army Of Mini Stay-Pufts In New Ghostbusters: Afterlife Teaser

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 08 Apr 2021 08:44
Paul Rudd Is Under Attack By Army Of Mini Stay-Pufts In New Ghostbusters: Afterlife TeaserSony Pictures Entertainment

Sony has finally released another cheeky little sneak preview of the long-awaited Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and boy oh boy, it did not disappoint.

I’m not sure what we were expecting to see from one of the first glimpses of the legacy sequel, but the return of a miniature Mr Stay-Puft and his gang attacking Paul Rudd in the middle of the supermarket certainly wasn’t it.

But these new Mini-Pufts are truly savage, turning each other into smores and throwing one another onto the fire…

Seriously. Check it out for yourself here:

Fans of the original 1984 cult classic will be glad to see many of the original film features making a comeback – like Mr Stay-Puft, albeit with a slight twist.

In another preview that landed earlier this year, we saw the introduction of a brand-new monster called Muncher, who is essentially a big, blue blob with six limbs, and bears a striking resemblance to Slimer from the 1984 film.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife follows a single mother and her two children who start a new life in a small town, only to discover their own personal connection to the ghostbusters.

Paul Rudd Under Attack By Army Of Mini Stay-Pufts In New Ghostbusters: Afterlife TeaserSony Pictures Entertainment

The film, which is directed by Jason Reitman, son of original Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman, is finally set to land in cinemas on November 11, after several delays caused by the pandemic.

Having said that, it’s already been several decades, so I’m sure we can cope with just a few more months.

