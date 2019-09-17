Paul Rudd Meets Paul Rudd In The Paul Rudd-Filled Trailer For Paul Rudd’s New Series

Netflix

If there is one truth universally acknowledged, it’s that you can never have too much Paul Rudd.

The timeless, ageless, adonis of an actor has been gracing our screens since the early 90s, and while the Avengers films flirted with time travel and multiple versions of the same person, only now has someone had the brilliant idea of putting more than one Paul Rudd in the same series.

Enter: Living With Yourself. The new series is coming to Netflix, starring multiple Paul Rudds with added Aislling Bea – bonus! It’s about a guy who, ‘burned out’ on life, undergoes an experimental procedure to better himself, but ends up having to battle it out with a new version of himself.

While the idea of a series with more than one Paul Rudd would be enough to sell the show to anyone, the premise looks to mix both comedy and perhaps a few *whispers* existential questions too.

Miles Elliott, a man struggling in life, undergoes a novel spa treatment that promises to make him a better person, only to learn he’s been replaced – literally – by a better version of himself. Living with Yourself is an existential comedy that asks: do we really want to be better?

The series is told from ‘multiple perspectives’ (presumably so we get even more views of the multiple Paul Rudds), with ‘intersecting storylines’ between the cast.

As the trailer suggests – is having two Paul Rudds better than one? It appears to be ostensibly true – two Ant Mans (Ant Men?) could’ve helped out the Avengers on more than one occasion. But is there such a thing as too much of a good Rudd? I’d like to think not, and hope the two versions in this new series can work out their differences.

However, as I’m sure we’ve all experienced, battling with your inner demons, being your own worst enemy, being your on harshest critic, whatever you want to call it, can be a daily struggle. So it’s nice to think even people like Paul Rudd (or at least his character Miles) face the same thing – though in a much more literal, and dark, sense in this series.

Alongside Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself stars Paul Rudd, Aisling Bea and Desmin Borges. It was written and created by Emmy Award-winning Timothy Greenberg, the executive producer behind The Daily Show with Jon Stewart.

Living with Yourself premieres October 18 on Netflix.

