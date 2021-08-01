Paul Rudd Was Spotted Having Dinner With Dan Levy And Everyone Made The Same Joke

PA Images/Asma Khan/Twitter

Paul Rudd was snapped enjoying dinner – and presumably drinking from the fountain of youth – with Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy.

Whether it’s Clueless, Anchorman, Ant-Man or Living with Yourself, 52-year-old Rudd barely appears to have aged a day.

It’s one of the internet’s long-running jokes about the actor, as well as a genuine area of fascination. How does he do it? Which cream does he use? Whatever he’s doing, it’s clearly working a treat.

‘I have aged more in the past five weeks of lockdown than Paul Rudd has in the 26 years since Clueless,’ news.com.au.‘s Nick Bond wrote. ‘I’ve aged more since the beginning of the pandemic than Paul Rudd has in the last 20 years,’ another user wrote.

‘Science fact: If Paul Rudd and Helen Mirren had a baby together it would stay an infant for three decades and, as an adult, remain sexually attractive to 20-somethings until it was 350 years old,’ one joked.

‘Paul Rudd is over 50 but doesn’t look a day over 30. What the actual f*ck,’ a third wrote. ‘Everyday Paul Rudd chooses not to be a billionaire by refusing to release a skincare line,’ film journalist Hanna Ines Flint wrote.

Others have referenced M. Night Shyamalan’s Old in their gags. ‘Paul Rudd before and after visiting the Old beach,’ movie writer Ross Miller tweeted, with the actor obviously looking the exact same.

During an earlier Clueless cast reunion, Rudd was asked about his secret to staying young, at least from the outside. ‘I’m 80 years old on the inside. In here [pointing to his chest], pure darkness – and a little moisturiser,’ he said.

Some have clearly grown a bit tired of people commenting on how young he looks, though. ‘Oh my god not ‘Paul Rudd looks young’ discourse again, get a grip everyone! What do you think people look like at 50? He is very rich and can afford nice moisturisers and very good plastic surgery,’ writer Caspar Salmon tweeted.