Paul Rudd’s Fashion Choices Steal Attention From Avengers Theme Park Opening
It was supposed to be the grand opening of Disneyland’s newest attraction, but an event celebrating the launch of the Avengers Campus has grabbed headlines for a completely different reason.
Attending the event was none other than Ant-Man star Paul Rudd, and social media was immediately set ablaze with photos of the actor dressed in a fetching pale pink suit.
‘PAUL RUDD IN A PINK SUIT. BREATHE IF YOU AGREE’ one person tweeted, while another all-caps post read, ‘CAN WE JUST TAKE A MOMENT TO APPRECIATE PAUL RUDD IN A PINK SUIT.’
The Avengers Campus Grand Opening event was streamed online for fans of the Marvel franchise and, for many people, the campus itself seemed to be a mere distraction from the main event, with one viewer commenting, ‘Watching the avengers campus grand opening stream for Paul Rudd’s pink suit and Paul Rudd’s pink suit only.’
Unsurprisingly, it wasn’t long before Rudd and his suit were trending on Twitter. ‘When Paul Rudd is trending it is a must click, and then I am rewarded with Paul Rudd in a pink suit,’ one person tweeted, with another writing, ‘I love that when Paul Rudd is trending it’s because he’s wearing a cute pink suit or giving out candy on Halloween. Such a good boy, I love him.’
Speaking at the livestreamed event, Rudd revealed how impressed he was with the new Avengers Campus, which is set to open this Friday, June 4.
He told fans:
Wow, this is great. It’s so great to see everybody, it’s phenomenal to be here in person.
I loved being in Hong Kong in 2019 to open the Ant-Man and The Wasp: Nano Battle, but this is a whole new ball of wax.
This is a campus. This is an entire campus. The Avengers Campus.
It’s the second time in the past week that Rudd has found himself a hot topic of discussion on social media, with viewers of the much-anticipated Friends reunion special taking to Twitter last week to express their disappointment over his absence from the show.
Rudd, who played Phoebe’s husband Mike, only appeared in archive footage during the special, leading fans to ask why he hadn’t been asked to drop by.
‘I’m sorry but I would trade BTS and Justin Bieber to have gotten Paul Rudd,’ one person complained, adding ‘I mean he was technically the 7th friend!’
Featured Image Credit: PA Images/Marvel
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Film and TV, Avengers, Disneyland, Marvel, Now, Paul Rudd, theme park
Credits@IR0NLANG/Twitter
@IR0NLANG/Twitter
PAUL RUDD IN A PINK SUIT. BREATHE IF YOU AGREE #AvengersCampus