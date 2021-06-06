unilad
Paul Walker Would Get A Kick Out Of Where Fast & Furious Has Gone, His Brother Says

by : Emily Brown on : 06 Jun 2021 12:10
The direction of the Fast and Furious franchise have been given the green light from Paul Walker’s brother, Cody, who believes the late actor would have approved of the recent storylines. 

Walker was part of the Fast and Furious films since their inception, playing the role of Brian O’Conner from 2001’s The Fast and the Furious until Fast & Furious 7, which was released in 2015.

The release of the seventh instalment came two years after Walker died in a car crash in 2013, while he was in the middle of filming.

Paul Walker and Vin Diesel (Universal Pictures)Universal Pictures

Creators of the film paid homage to the late star by having O’Conner part ways with co-star Vin Diesel’s character and drive off into the sunset in an emotional goodbye. In an interview with TMZ, Cody Walker expressed belief the scene was the right way for Walker’s time in the franchise to come to end.

He described the ending as ‘tasteful’, commending ‘Vin and the whole family’ for doing a ‘really good job’ with the tribute.

As for the direction the franchise has taken in recent years, Cody said his brother would have ‘really got a kick out of where it’s gone’.

Paul Walker (Universal Pictures)Universal Pictures

He continued, ‘It’s gotten so crazy. It’s a wild, wild ride at this point. Paul was very much the purist, the real car guy. I couldn’t speculate what he would think, I just know that Vin takes a very serious approach to keeping Paul’s legacy in mind. He’s always done a really nice job of paying tribute to his character.’

Cody noted that the Fast and Furious stars were ‘all so young’ when the franchise began, and that Walker likely wouldn’t have anticipated there to be a ninth film when they kicked things off so many years ago.

The comments come ahead of the upcoming release of Fast and Furious 9, which is set to be released in the US on June 25, and in the UK on July 8.

