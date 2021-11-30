Paul Walker’s Daughter Posts Touching Tribute On The Anniversary Of His Death

@meadowwalker/Instagram

Meadow Walker, the daughter of Paul Walker, has shared a poignant tribute on the anniversary of the late actor’s death.

The Fast & Furious star, who portrayed Brian O’Conner, passed away in a car crash on November 30, 2013, part-way through the filming of Furious 7. The film went on to honour him with an emotional sequence of him and Vin Diesel driving off into the distance, and his co-star has promised to ‘keep his beautiful spirit alive’ in future movies.

Advert 10

Today marks eight years since he died. Meadow, 23, has been surrounded by support from the series’ stars and fans after posting a tribute to her dad.

Alongside a childhood photo of Walker holding her as a baby, she wrote, ‘I love and miss you endlessly. Today and everyday I celebrate your life, your love. And you, my best friend.’

Among hundreds of comments, Jordana Brewster, who plays Mia Toretto, posted a love heart emoji. ‘It’s been eight years today, but your spirit is still with us. I will never forget you, you will always be in my heart, my hero,’ a fan page also commented.

Advert 10

‘We miss him too, every second of every day. He’s the one that taught us to do good to love the nature and every creature. He’s the legend of the whole car community and he still the best human to ever exist,’ another user wrote.

Social media has been filled with tributes to Walker, with many fondly remembering his role in the Fast & Furious franchise, sharing photos and clips; notably, the closing montage at the end of Furious 7.

Only a few weeks ago, Diesel also walked Meadow down the aisle on her wedding day. Prior to Walker’s death, Diesel was made Meadow’s godfather.

Advert 10

‘She takes good care of me… she’s the first person on Father’s Day to wish me Happy Father’s Day. To see her with my children is one of the most beautiful things,’ Diesel told Extra earlier this year.

‘There are moments when I see her playing with [Diesel’s daughter] Pauline and it hits me so deep ‘cause I can only imagine what my brother sees when he sees that… I feel very protective. It goes beyond the movie.’