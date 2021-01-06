unilad
PBS Cancels Calillou After 20 Years

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 06 Jan 2021 15:45
PBS is saying goodbye to one of its most iconic kids’ shows, Caillou, after 20 years of it being on air.

The official Twitter account for the children’s section of the public broadcast service announced on Tuesday, January 5, that viewers would be bidding farewell to the show.

It even offered some suggestions as to how parents might like to approach the subject, when letting their children know that the show was being cancelled.

‘Now, before we go thinking that it’s silly to cry over the loss of a TV series, there’s actually scientific research about the attachment that people develop with media characters,’ Dr. Eric Rasmussen explained on the PBS website.

‘The relationships we form with these media friends are called parasocial relationships, and we experience many of the same emotions with them as we do with our friends in real life. So, the more time we spend with our media friends, the greater the feelings of disappointment we’ll feel when they inevitably go away. It’s a real thing for adults and for children.’

The best thing parents can do is listen and empathise with their child, while also looking for the positives and helping encourage their children to make good media choices.

Rasmussen added:

While the end of a TV show or online game may not seem like a big deal to us, it can be a huge deal for kids.

As kids’ playtime and social interactions often involve media, it makes sense to meet kids where they are by helping them through these seemingly small disappointments.

By learning how to deal with small media disappointments now, we can help set them up to deal with future setbacks in healthy, productive ways.

Caillou has been on PBS for more than two decades, and has inspired children and their parents all over the world.

