Peaky Blinders Creator Confirms A Movie ‘Is Going To Happen’

BBC

Peaky Blinders’ creator has confirmed that a movie of the hit show ‘is going to happen’.

The news comes after it was announced that the sixth season of Peaky Blinders would be the last, but that the Shelby’s story would continue ‘in another form’.

While it was unknown what this other form was, it’s now said that the Shelby family are going to take on the big screen.

cillian murphy in peaky blinders BBC

Discussing the matter with Deadline, Steven Knight told the publication, ‘Covid changed our plans. But I can say that my plan from the beginning was to end Peaky with a movie. That is what is going to happen.’

As it stands, it’s thought that nothing has been finalised in terms of a Peaky Blinders movie, but from the sound of Knight’s enthusiasm, it will definitely become a thing.

According to Deadline, Knight previously expressed interest in doing a seventh season of the period crime drama, but COVID unfortunately threw a spanner in the works.

BBC

Filming resumed for its sixth season yesterday, January 18. Confirming the news of its return, Knight said, ‘Peaky is back and with a bang. After the enforced production delay due to the COVID pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher.’

Discussing the show’s final season, Caryn Mandabach, Peaky Blinders’ executive producer, also hinted that there was more to come. She said, ‘Series six marks the end of an epic story that has entranced audiences since it first started in 2013, but the world of Peaky Blinders will most definitely live on.’

While many will have been disappointed to learn of the news of the show coming to an end, finding out a movie could be in the pipeline definitely cushions the blow.