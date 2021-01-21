Peaky Blinders Creator Says There Will Be More TV Shows Once It Ends BBC

The creator of Peaky Blinders says there will be more TV shows after the sixth and final season ends.

Steven Knight recently confirmed the fan-favourite BBC drama was back in production for its last hurrah, bringing back Cillian Murphy and the rest of the cast for a final season.

With this, viewers were naturally disappointed. However, he’s since confirmed there’s a Peaky Blinders film in development, and now he’s said there will be more TV shows based it after it comes to a close.

Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders BBC

In a new interview with Variety, when quizzed about the recently announced movie, Knight said, ‘We are in development. It’s a fully formed idea and it has a beginning, middle and end.’

He continued, ‘And I think it’s going to be a fitting conclusion to the story told so far, but from it, there will be things I don’t really call spinoffs, but there will be other TV shows that I hope will come out of [it], that will continue to tell the story of this part of society and this family.’

Knight had earlier told Deadline that ‘Peaky is a beast that will not die’, saying, ‘COVID changed our plans. But I can say that my plan from the beginning was to end Peaky with a movie. That is what is going to happen.’

Peaky Blinders Tommy Shelby BBC

The creator later said, ‘COVID came along, and we lost a year of production. So we put our heads together and thought that it would be a good idea to do a movie instead of doing series seven.’

As for what the movie or further shows would entail, Knight has remained tight-lipped. In addition to Peaky Blinders’ sixth season, he’s also working on a Princess Diana film called Spencer, starring Kristen Stewart.

BBC

With regards to the final series, executive producer Caryn Mandabach said, ‘This final season of our beloved Peaky Blinders is going to be the best one yet. Steve’s uncanny ability to be prescient about world events is only matched by his ability to make Tommy Shelby the most indelible character of our times.’

Upon announcement of production resuming, Knight said, ‘Peaky is back and with a bang. After the enforced production delay due to the COVID pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher… we believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it.’

There’s no release date for the final series of Peaky Blinders at the time of writing.

