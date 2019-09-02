Peaky Blinders Festival Coming This Month With Cast Members

BBC

Tommy Shelby and the gang might be keeping you entertained on Sunday evenings but if you’re still looking for more 1920s action then the Peaky Blinders festival is for you.

The new season of the gangster-drama is well and truly underway after making its highly anticipated, explosive return on August 25.

Season five is airing weekly on BBC One, but hardcore fans have the opportunity to immerse themselves even further in the Peaky Blinders lifestyle with the upcoming festival, which is based on the show.

Just announced – cast attending The Legitimate #PeakyBlinders Festival with Steven Knight on Sat 14th and Sun 15th September: Paul Anderson, @FinnCole, @HarryKirton, @PackyLee, @katejphillips and Paddy Considine. Tickets on sale now through @AEG_Presents: https://t.co/81u4X0aiF1 pic.twitter.com/NCUoLu286i — Peaky Blinders (@ThePeakyBlinder) August 30, 2019

In keeping with the setting of Peaky Blinders, the two-day event will take place this month in Birmingham. More specifically, it will be held in Digbeth in central Birmingham on September 14 and September 15.

Attendees will be able to experience immersive theatre as 200 actors recreate scenes from the show, as well as live music across five different stages, fashion shows inspired by the series, a cinema showing, a museum, food, drink and poetry.

Primal Scream will be headlining on Saturday while Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes join SLAVES to close the main stage on the Sunday, with Anna Calvi, Nadine Shah, Hotel Lux and Pearl Harts also on the bill.

The festival will also feature men’s Peaky Blinders-style grooming – plus I’m sure there’ll be enough flat caps to last a lifetime.

Probably the most exciting prospect for fans, however, is the fact actual Peaky Blinders stars will be in attendance at the festival.

According to Birmingham Live, Paul Anderson (Arthur Shelby), Finn Cole (Michael Gray), Kate Phillips (Linda Shelby) and Paddy Considine (Father John Hughes) will all be making an appearance for a Q&A.

#PeakyBlinders Festival is coming to Birmingham on September 14 and 15 and #CillianMurphy as #TommyShelby has recorded a performance of two poems – 'Futility' by Wilfred Owen and 'The Ballad of Tommy Shelby', which will be exclusively broadcast across the festival👀 pic.twitter.com/gGVQM9FW3e — AbsolutelyCillianIt💎💎 (@esmeralda_mouna) August 31, 2019

While Cillian Murphy (Tommy Shelby) won’t be making a physical appearance, he reportedly will be bringing his character to life via a live stream and festival organisers haven’t stopped there as they’re also teasing a ‘Special Guest’ performance by a global superstar.

A synopsis for the event reads:

Set in 1928, the Shelby family are comfortably set in unchallenged position in their native Birmingham and Thomas Shelby is an elected Member of Parliament and spokesman for the working man, living in London. And today, the Peaky Blinders are raising money for the Shelby Foundation and the Grace Shelby Institute by inviting all Digbeth’s citizens to a street fair and festival.

The synopsis continues:

However, the peace can only hold so long, as the romany Lee family, Irish O’Carrolls, the police and even Women’s Rights activists rub shoulders with the Peaky Blinders in a gambling den and boxing ring at The Warehouse, the romany encampment in The Yard and The Ruin pub. Expect explosive drama unfolding right around you.

Tickets for the event are available now from The Ticket Factory and fans who can’t get to Birmingham can tune in to the show on BBC iPlayer or Netflix from October 4.

