Peaky Blinders Final Season Trailer Is Here

After filming wrapped in June last year, we finally have the first trailer for the sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders.

Season five finished more than two years ago, and saw Cillian Murphy’s protagonist, Tommy Shelby, facing off with Sam Claflin’s Oswald Mosley against the backdrop of the rise of fascism after the First World War and preceding the Second.

The new trailer features Murphy alongside a host a familiar and new faces, such as Tom Hardy, Anya Taylor-Joy, Sophie Rundle and newcomer Stephen Graham. The season also marks a notable absence, as Helen McCrory, who played Aunt Polly, sadly died in April last year.

Check out the trailer here:

‘She was like the matriarch of Peaky Blinders, and the person I was closest to. The Polly and Tommy scenes were some of my favourite scenes in the show. It’s desperately sad. We’re all still trying to come to terms with it,’ Murphy said of McCrory, Metro reports.

Season six is confirmed to be the final season of the popular show, though creator Steven Knight says he’s planning a film to serve as the true conclusion of the Peaky Blinders saga.

‘We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it. While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form,’ Knight said.

This sentiment is echoed in the new trailer, as Murphy’s Tommy Shelby can be heard saying, ‘One last deal to be done, then we Peaky Blinders rest.’

Plot details for season six are still scarce, but we can expect plenty of action and politics, with Tommy pursuing Oswald Mosley, Michael striking out on his own, aided by new wife Gina (Anya Taylor-Joy), the return of Hardy’s Alfie Solomons (who is evidently still alive), and the appearance of Stephen Graham’s mysterious new character.

Peaky Blinders is set to air early in 2022 on BBC One.