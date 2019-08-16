Peaky Blinders Series 5 To Go On Netflix Internationally October 4

BBC

Calling all Peaky Blinders fans, particularly those from across the globe: season five will be released on Netflix in October.

That’s right, the latest season – which hasn’t even been released in the UK yet – will be freely available on the streaming service just before those cold winter nights start to come creeping in.

The exciting news was announced on the show’s official Twitter account earlier today (August 16), revealing an international release date of October 4.

For all our fans outside the UK, we can confirm that #PeakyBlinders Series 5 will be available on @netflix internationally from Friday 4th October. pic.twitter.com/yRsNhGfzDW — Peaky Blinders (@ThePeakyBlinder) August 16, 2019

The news comes just one week after the official release date for the fifth season was revealed as Sunday, August 25, with Tommy Shelby, Arthur, Aunt Pol, Aberama Gold and the gang returning to our screens at 9pm (BST) on BBC One.

The new season is set to introduce a whole host of new characters, as Tommy makes his way to Westminster in his new role as an MP. Tommy’s work in London will also mean his brothers Arthur and Finn are left to head up the Peaky Blinders in Birmingham, which should be interesting to say the least.

Tommy’s battles, on the other hand, might be slightly different to his usual run-ins – particularly his one with the mafia during season four – due to the introduction of Sam Claflin’s ‘charismatic politician’.

Fans were already looking forward to the fifth season, but with news that our favourite Birmingham gang leader would be facing off against Oswald Mosley (Claflin) – the real-life politician and leader of the British Union of Fascists during the 1930s – that excitement only grew.

Particularly when Claflin told UNILAD this season is only ‘the beginning’ of the relationship between Shelby and Mosley.

The actor explained:

They’re two men who feel like they can use the benefits of each other, and therefore they’re trying to just work out the power levels and how far they can push each other, they’re just working out their boundaries. What I can say is that the person I’m playing is very, very set on his way, and believes with the help of Tommy Shelby he can push his message across, and that is where we pick the story up. He’s a man that sees potential in Tommy Shelby as a politician.

The good news is that fans worldwide now have less than two months to wait to see how it all plays out.

For us in the UK, it’s slightly better news as we have a little over a week to go – eek!

Season five of Peaky Blinders will air on BBC One from Sunday, August 25, at 9pm.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]