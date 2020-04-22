Peaky Blinders Series Five Is Now Streaming On Netflix BBC

By order of the Peaky Blinders, your binge-watching schedule has been filled – the fifth season of BBC’s gangster drama is on Netflix now.

Advert

For those who watched season five when it originally aired back in August 2019, why not dive back in? For newbies to the series, this is the perfect chance to gorge on some explosive Brummie mayhem.

With any pre-production on the show’s sixth season on hold, we may as well revisit the violent life of Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy), courtesy of the streaming platform.

Peaky Blinders Sam Claflin BBC

The fifth season follows Tommy as he takes on Oswald Mosley (Sam Claflin), the emerging leader of the British Union of Fascists. Elsewhere, Michael Gary (Finn Cole) returns from the US with his new wife Gina (Anya Taylor Joy). That’s just scratching the surface – but I shan’t spoil the plot for those who haven’t watched it.

Advert

Critics lapped up the fifth season, with the New Statesman‘s Pippa Bailey writing: ’29 episodes in, Peaky Blinders proves it can still pack a punch.’

Peaky Blinders Anya Taylor Joy BBC

James Jackson of The Times also wrote: ‘The show’s style is so ludicrously over-the-top you have to surrender all cynicism as the Shelbys stride in slow-mo to Black Sabbath. So the longer you stick with it, the more the swagger becomes impossible to resist.’

As for where season six of Peaky Blinders will take its audience, writer Steven Knight has painted a bleak picture for Tommy.

Peaky Blinders Tommy Shelby BBC

He told NME: ‘We’ll be looking at 1934 and things are worse. The drum beat is getting louder, tensions are worse and Tommy is right in the middle of all that. Again, it will be an exploration of what was going on in the ’30s and how certain things transpired.’

In the meantime, we’ll just have to watch it all from the beginning… again.

All five seasons of Peaky Blinders are now available on UK Netflix.

Advert