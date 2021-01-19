Peaky Blinders Story Will Continue In ‘Another Form’ After Final Series
Peaky Blinders has been entertaining us for years now, and despite production for the last season of the show beginning, it seems that the Shelby’s will still have some tricks up their sleeves.
The last season of Peaky Blinders began production yesterday, January 18. For those worried about how they will move on from the criminal dealings of their favourite Birmingham gang after the last season, there is hope for a new iteration of the show.
Writer and creator Steven Knight has said the story will continue in ‘another form’ after the season finale.
Writing on the show’s website, Knight detailed the plans for the next series and beyond:
After the enforced production delay due to the Covid pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher.
We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it. While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form.
It is unclear what form the series will take, but Knight has previously noted that there would be interest in pursuing a cinematic iteration of the series.
Speaking to LADbible at the Peaky Blinders Festival in 2019, Knight stated his interest in other forms of the show:
I would (consider doing a film). The end scene is the end of this as a television series the way it is now, but it’s certainly not ruling out spin offs or a movie.
You know there’s a Peaky Blinders ballet that is being performed today and it’s brilliant, it’s mind-blowing. So I think there’s something about Peaky where it’s a world, lots of people have different interpretations of that world, so I’m all for keeping the spirit going.
It will be interesting to see what avenue the creators explore next, but for now, most fans will be eagerly anticipating the final season of the highly entertaining show.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Film and TV, BBC, peaky blinders, TV