Pedro Pascal Shares Support For Sister Lux After She Comes Out As Trans

by : Emily Brown on : 10 Feb 2021 13:00
Pedro Pascal Shares Support For Sister Lux After She Comes Out As Trans

The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal has expressed his support and happiness for his sister Lux after she came out as transgender. 

Lux, who is studying acting at the Juilliard School in New York City, came out as transgender on Tuesday, February 9, when she opened up about her transition for the Spanish-language magazine Ya.

She came out to her brother Pascal over FaceTime, and started receiving hormone treatment in July.

Lux explained that her transition was ‘very natural for everyone in [her] family’, explaining that it was ‘almost something that they expected to happen’.

Pedro Pascal Shares Support For Sister Lux After She Comes Out As Trans

Pascal publicly showed his support on Instagram, where he shared the cover photo for Lux’s Ya interview and wrote ‘Mi hermana, mi corazón, nuestra Lux’, which translates to: ‘My sister, my heart, our Lux’.

Lux said Pascal has been ‘an important part’ of her transition, explaining that the actor has ‘served as a guide’ for her in becoming who she is. She explained, as People reports: ‘He was one of the first people to gift me the tools that started shaping my identity.’

After coming out to her brother, Lux said that Pascal asked her how she felt, because ‘he was a little worried’. When she assured him she was happy, however, the proud sibling was quick to congratulate her.

He responded: ‘Perfect, this is incredible.’

Pedro Pascal celebrates sister's transitionPedro Pascal celebrates sister's transitionPedro Pascal/Instagram
Lux told Ya she had come out as nonbinary to her family before revealing she was transgender, explaining that she had been talking about her identity with her entire family ‘little by little’ and adding: ‘Like coming out of the closet as non-binary for about three years. But now it was much more, I can finally say that I am a woman.’

As well as following in her brother’s footsteps by pursuing a career in acting, the 28-year-old has expressed her determination to be an advocate for members of the LGBTQ+ community, explaining:

Moving through the world as a woman is much more simple for me, but I still advocate for nonbinary identities to have a space in society.

We need trans activists who are good, smart, informed and who can be strong voices against transphobia, homophobia and racism.

Lux further said she hopes to bring a positive representation to the trans community now that she has shared her identity with the world. Social media users have celebrated the announcement online, with some responding to Pascal’s Instagram post to describe Lux as ‘stunning’, ‘beautiful’ and ‘a queen’.

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence contact Mindline Trans+ on 0300 330 5468. The line is open 8pm–midnight Mondays and Fridays and is run by trans volunteers.

