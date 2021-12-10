Peloton Responds After Major Death On Sex And The City Reboot Involves Its Bike

Spoiler warning for And Just Like That.

Alamy/HBO Max

A beloved Sex and the City character worked out on a Peloton bike, And Just Like That, they’re dead.

It’s been 17 years since the hit HBO show’s original run came to an end, followed by two movies, but Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis have returned for the next chapter of Cassie’s story in a limited series reboot. Unfortunately, Kim Cattrall hasn’t returned as Samantha, sparking its own controversy among fans.

Its debut has divided viewers, with some reviews saying ‘it’s so good that Kim Cattrall must be kicking herself’, while others have branded it a ‘misfire’. There’s also the not-so-small matter of one character’s death on a Peloton bike.

This is your last spoiler warning for And Just Like That.

HBO Max

Sex and the City has seen its fair share of deaths over the years, but I think it’s safe to assume nobody could have predicted this. Mr. Big, played by Chris Noth, passed away in the series from a heart attack after working out on his Peloton. I haven’t watched the show, but even I’m aware of Mr. Big, and my instant reaction upon reading his demise was… really?

‘Mr. Big deserved better than death by Peloton,’ one fan wrote. ‘I don’t know who at Peloton made Sarah Jessica Parker or [showrunner] Michael Patrick King mad, but clearly,’ another wrote. ‘Lol Mr. Big dies in the reboot and it is after 45mins on Peloton. Peloton dropped 11.35%. Market forces, they say,’ a third wrote.

Peloton has since responded to the episode, with Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, a preventative cardiologist and member of Peloton’s health and wellness advisory council, telling the Los Angeles Times that Mr. Big’s death was a result of his ‘extravagant lifestyle’.

‘Mr. Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle – including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks – and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in season six,’ she said.

‘These lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history, which often is a significant factor, were the likely cause of his death. Riding his Peloton Bike may have even helped delay his cardiac event.’

‘More than 80% of all cardiac-related deaths are preventable through lifestyle, diet and exercise modifications. And while 25% of heart attacks each year are in patients who already had one (like Mr. Big), even then they are very, very treatable.

‘The lesson here is, KNOW YOUR NUMBERS! It’s always important to talk to your doctor, get tested, and have a healthy prevention strategy. The good news is Peloton helps you track heart rate while you ride, so you can do it safely.’