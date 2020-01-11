Warning: Contains Spoilers

Penn Badgely Addresses You Fan Theory About His Mum Netflix

Ever since we finished binge-watching the second series of You, all those weeks ago (well, two), we’ve been left with a Joe Goldberg-shaped hole in our lives.

Not only that, but we’ve been left with far more questions than answers, primarily: how did Love hide her true colours so well? Is the baby actually Joe’s? And who the hell was their new neighbour?!

Although we don’t have the answers to any of those questions (yet), we can start ruling people out of the latter, because Penn Badgley has addressed one of the biggest fan theories regarding his mum being the couple’s new neighbour.

joe's new neighbour you Netflix

The theory came to light after the final episode aired, which showed Joe/Will walking over to his garden fence and peering through the gap in true stalker fashion. Viewers then caught a glimpse of a hat-wearing woman reading a book on a sun lounger, who Joe referred to as ‘you’.

Pretty much everyone believed the woman, who is most likely Joe’s next victim, was in fact Joe’s mother and not just some random woman – a plausible theory, seeing as Joe never actually revealed whether his mum was dead or alive, with viewers being given bits and pieces about his traumatic upbringing throughout the season.

However, Badgely has now had his say on that theory, telling Bustle:

She’s definitely not his mum. I can say that.

Basically, he completely debunked it and categorically said the woman is not his new obsession, so there goes that theory out of the window. Ah well.

you netflix joe and love Netflix

Badgely didn’t give any further clues on who it could be, again leaving viewers with far more questions than answers. Like: Is she someone else from Joe’s past? Is it someone connected to one of his victims? Or is she a complete stranger we haven’t even been introduced to yet?

Who knows? Not us, yet, although we will do whenever season three inevitably airs, after Badgely accidentally confirmed there is going to be a third season while discussing Love’s arc moving forward.

The 33-year-old told Entertainment Tonight:

She doesn’t appear to be the same kind of person. She doesn’t appear to be the same kind of predator. She doesn’t appear to be the same kind of… you know, dare I say, in the third season – oh, god!

You Season 2 Joe Netflix

The actor then backtracked a bit, saying he ‘technically’ cannot speak to ‘anything official.’

Basically there’s going to be a third season where we’re going to find out who the stranger in the hat is, and I can’t wait.