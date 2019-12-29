Penn Badgley Accidentally Reveals You Is Getting Third Season

Entertainment Tonight/Netflix

With the Christmas festivities dying down, people have been spending their time bingeing on Netflix and wondering what day it is.

With this in mind, Netflix released the second season of You on Boxing Day – and lead man Penn Badgley may have already confirmed a third season.

The first season was released in September 2018, and more than a year later the new season was released on December 26. While it usually takes a while for a next season to be confirmed, in a recent interview Badgley accidentally mentioned a third season.

Entertainment Tonight

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the actor slipped up while discussing the possibility of a female killer being found out in the current series.

The 33-year-old said: She doesn’t appear to be the same kind of person. She doesn’t appear to be the same kind of predator. She doesn’t appear to be the same kind of… you know, dare I say, in the third season – oh, god! You can watch the moment go down in the clip below:

Following the slip-up, Badgley closes his eyes and tilts his head back, knowing he’s just accidentally confessed there will be a third season. Whoops for him, yay for us.

The actor went on to say he ‘literally knows nothing’ about the third season to which the reporter asks if we are in fact getting a third season. PA Giving in, Badgley then nods as he says: Technically I can’t… I mean, like, unofficially? The first season of You received rave reviews, so season two had some big boots to fill. Following his dark antics in season one, Joe – now under the new name of Will – moves to Los Angles to get away from his ex-girlfriend Candice, who’s threatening to tell the police what he did to Beck. Promising himself a new life and a new start, he soon falls back into his old ways. Apparently there’s a huge plot twist at the end too, which has been sending Twitter users into a frenzy. One person said: YOU, season 2 was a whole twisted ass mess. To say the events leading up to the ending were unexpected, would be an understatement YOU, season 2 was a whole twisted ass mess. To say the events leading up to the ending were unexpected, would be an understatement 🤯 #YouOnNetflix — 𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐭𝐲. (@arthtyv) December 29, 2019 Another person simply described the ending by saying: ‘Dude, what the fuck?!’. Just Finished a whole day watching You Season 2 and All I got to say is "Dude, What The Fuck?!"#YouSeasonTwo #YouOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/V9UYliaaFn — â (@whoareupeepzz) December 28, 2019 So, if you were wondering on what to binge on over this awkward period between Christmas and New Year, You is definitely one to watch. If you haven’t seen season one either, throw that into the mix too – you’ll thank me later. If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]